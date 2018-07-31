Maxey inked a contract with the Titans on Tuesday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Maxey was released by the Titans in late Paril, but he will get another shot to make an impression in training camp following injuries for the Titans on defense. He last saw the field with the Steelers in 2016 and would likely need a big camp to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories