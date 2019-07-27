Crawford was signed by the Titans on Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Crawford was originally brought on by the Titans as an undrafted rookie in early May, but was cut shortly thereafter before ultimately earning his spot back on the 90-man roster for training camp. The former Indiana Hoosier standout will be a long shot to make the team's official 53-man unit with Kenny Vaccaro and Amani Hooker handling duties at strong safety in Tennessee.