Ward is considered questionable to return to Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears due to a knee injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ward had accumulated eight yards on two carries prior to exiting the game. He is competing against Tyjae Spears, Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut for the No. 2 running back role behind Derrick Henry entering the season. There is currently no word on the severity of the injury.