The Titans elevated Ward from their practice squad to the active roster Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

With Derrick Henry (hip), Dontrell Hilliard (neck) and Trenton Cannon (knee) all not expected to suit up Thursday night versus Dallas, Ward is now in line to serve as Tennessee's No. 3 backfield option in Week 17 behind Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut. Since joining the Titans on Dec. 13, the 25-year-old has yet to log an offensive snap.