Ward (knee) was a non-participant at Monday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website reports.

Ward injured his knee in Saturday's preseason opening game against the Bears. He tallied eight yards on two carries prior to exiting the exhibition. The 25-year-old landed on the Titans' practice squad mid-season during the 2022 campaign and ultimately suited up for three games. He is competing for a role providing depth at running back behind Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears this season.