Smith (undisclosed) is not present at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Smith handled his usual 75 percent of offensive snaps against the Colts in Week 12, and it didn't appear as though he was noticeably injured at any point during the contest. If it is revealed that Smith is dealing with injury, and not just receiving a day of rest, it will be interesting to monitor Anthony Firkser's involvement at practice.