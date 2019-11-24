Smith is slated to serve as the No. 1 tight end for the fourth consecutive game in Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Jaguars with Delanie Walker (ankle) declared inactive for the contest.

Smith has been solid in his extended opportunity of late, bringing in 13 of 18 targets for 126 yards and a touchdown over that three-game period that Walker has missed. The athletic third-year pro also recorded three receptions for 64 yards in the Week 7 game in which Walker was hurt after just five snaps, so he offers some reasonable upside versus a Jaguars defense that's allowed five touchdowns to tight ends this season.