Titans' Jonnu Smith: Another quiet performance
Smith hauled in one of his two targets for nine yards Week 3 against Jacksonville.
Smith remained quiet and has totaled only two catches on five targets for 21 yards through three weeks. While he was expected to take on at least part of Delanie Walker's role, that has yet to come to fruition in the early going. Jacksonville presented a difficult matchup as they have one of the best secondaries in the league, but the Titans will have to get more aggressive in the passing game for Smith to emerge.
