Smith (knee) traveled to Los Angeles for on-field workouts in mid-March with teammates Marcus Mariota, Corey Davis, Rishard Matthews, Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.

Despite suffering a torn MCL in a divisional-round playoff loss to New England, the 2017 third-round pick wasn't wearing a knee brace in the group photo from the recent workout session. His ability to run routes and catch passes suggests he should be available next week when the Titans begin their offseason program under new head coach Mike Vrabel. Smith should see a slight uptick from last year's total of 30 targets, but there won't be a ton of room for growth unless Delanie Walker struggles to stay healthy. The two tight ends have similar physical profiles, with Smith perhaps setting up as the heir apparent to his 33-year-old teammate. Walker will turn 34 in August, with Smith then celebrating his 23rd birthday just 10 days later.