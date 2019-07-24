Titans' Jonnu Smith: August return on tap?
Smith (knee), who was able to do light rehab work during minicamp, "should be ready to roll in August," Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.
Smith is currently on the Titans' Active/PUP list, the result of a knee injury he sustained during Week 14 action last season. Initially reported as an MCL issue, Smith's injury has lingered, so we'll look for added clarity on that front to see if there was a setback involved, or if any additional information concerning the severity of the tight end's knee woes surfaces via team sources in the coming days. Once healthy, Smith provides the Titans with a complementary option behind starter Delanie Walker, who is bouncing back from an ankle injury, but evidently poised to practice once training camp opens, given that he was not placed on the team's preseason PUP list.
