Smith caught both his targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Bengals.

Smith actually finished behind fellow tight end Anthony Firkser in targets and receiving yards, with both tight ends hauling in a pair of catches. While he was once a focal point in the passing offense, his role has diminished to the tune of four catches (on eight targets) for 51 yards combined over the last three games. This is likely a result of A.J. Brown and Corey Davis both back and producing regularly, which should continue in next Sunday's matchup with the Bears.