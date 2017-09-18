Smith caught two of three targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-16 win at Jacksonville.

Smith's 32-yard score in the fourth quarter was the first touchdown of his career and the only one thrown by quarterback Marcus Mariota through two games this season. The rookie tight end remains the clear-cut No. 2 option at the position behind veteran Delanie Walker, who led the team with 61 receiving yards and found pay dirt on the ground. Smith's value is capped as long as Walker stays healthy, but his long-term upside is undeniable.