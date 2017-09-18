Titans' Jonnu Smith: Catches first career touchdown
Smith caught two of three targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-16 win at Jacksonville.
Smith's 32-yard score in the fourth quarter was the first touchdown of his career and the only one thrown by quarterback Marcus Mariota through two games this season. The rookie tight end remains the clear-cut No. 2 option at the position behind veteran Delanie Walker, who led the team with 61 receiving yards and found pay dirt on the ground. Smith's value is capped as long as Walker stays healthy, but his long-term upside is undeniable.
More News
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...