Titans' Jonnu Smith: Catches two balls in win
Smith caught two of five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over Cincinnati.
Smith had the fantasy world buzzing with touchdowns in consecutive games during Weeks 2 and 3, but he hasn't found paydirt since or topped 30 yards in his career. While the rookie third-rounder's value will be limited as long as starting tight end Delanie Walker's healthy, Smith's combination of athleticism and blocking prowess suggest the Florida International product has a bright future ahead of him.
