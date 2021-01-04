Smith tallied one reception on two targets for eight yards in Week 17 against the Texans.

Ryan Tannehill only targeted five players all game, yet the tight end corps commanded only four total targets. That limited Smith to one reception, his fourth game with one or fewer receptions on the season. Though inconsistent, Smith took another small step forward in his fourth professional campaign, racking up career-best marks in receptions, yards, targets and touchdowns -- all despite missing one game. Smith's rookie contract will expire at the conclusion of the 2020 season, though his focus will remain on the team's upcoming playoff matchup against the Ravens.