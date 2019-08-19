Titans' Jonnu Smith: Comes off PUP
Smith (knee) was taken off the PUP list Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Limited to side work throughout training camp, Smith passed a physical and now can return to practice. It isn't clear if he'll make an appearance in the preseason or be active for Week 1, but the decision to remove him from the PUP list suggests he's expected to play at some point in September. With Delanie Walker making a full recovery from his own season-ending injury, Smith's playing time mostly will be limited to multi-TE formations.
