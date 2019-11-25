Smith was not targeted in the team's Week 12 win over the Jaguars. He did rush the ball once for four yards.

Smith was slated to be the top tight end, replacing the injured Delanie Walker (ankle). However, he failed to produce in any meaningful way. With Walker practicing in limited fashion all week, he may be able to return in Week 13 against the Colts, which would all but eliminate any chance for Smith to contribute.