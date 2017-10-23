Smith caught two of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win at Cleveland.

Smith wasn't a major contributor here, but he could be in for an expanded role in the coming weeks. Top tight end Delanie Walker exited this one with a sprained ankle and Smith would inherit a lot of extra snaps should Walker sit. Tennessee's on bye next week, but Smith would be a solid streamer afterwards if Walker still isn't healthy.