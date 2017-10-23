Titans' Jonnu Smith: Could see increased role
Smith caught two of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win at Cleveland.
Smith wasn't a major contributor here, but he could be in for an expanded role in the coming weeks. Top tight end Delanie Walker exited this one with a sprained ankle and Smith would inherit a lot of extra snaps should Walker sit. Tennessee's on bye next week, but Smith would be a solid streamer afterwards if Walker still isn't healthy.
More News
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Quiet in Monday win•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Five short catches in loss•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Scores again in Week 3•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Catches first career touchdown•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Sees seven targets in second preseason game•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Progressing despite red-zone drop•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...