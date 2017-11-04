Titans' Jonnu Smith: Could start Sunday vs. Ravens
Smith could see an increased workload in Sunday's game against the Ravens if Delanie Walker (ankle) is unavailable, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Smith saw an increased workload in practice throughout the week with Walker sidelined until Friday's session. Walker is listed as questionable and could be at risk of missing the contest, which would vault the rookie third-round pick into an every-down role. If Walker is inactive, Smith might make for a decent streaming option against a Ravens defense that has given up six touchdowns to tight ends this season.
