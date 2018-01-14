Smith suffered a torn MCL in his right knee in Saturday's divisional-round loss to the Patriots, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Smith was carted off the field in the second half after having his right knee rolled up on, but the initial diagnosis could have been far worse. The 22-year-old is likely to undergo surgery in the next couple of weeks, and he could be ready to resume physical activity in as little as six weeks.