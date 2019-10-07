Titans' Jonnu Smith: Delivers big play
Smith hauled in one of two targets for 57 yards in Week 5 against Buffalo.
Smith managed to make his lone reception count, catching a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage before weaving between defenders for a 57-yard gain. That was enough to lead the team in receiving yards, despite the fact that he wasn't heard from for the remainder of the game. Given both the presence of Delanie Walker and the Titans' meager passing attack, Smith is hardly a reliable option as he's failed to haul in multiple passes in four of five games this season.
