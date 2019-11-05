Titans' Jonnu Smith: Disappoints in Week 9
Smith recorded three receptions on five targets for 18 yards in teh team's Week 9 loss to the Panthers.
Smith failed to follow up on his Week 8 breakout performance, as his longest reception went for just seven yards. Positively, he remained involved in the offensive gameplan as his five targets tied him for second on the team with Dion Lewis and Corey Davis. His 73 percent snap count also reflects that he is a key part of the Titans' offense, as Davis was the only skill position player to remain on the field more than him. However, Delanie Walker (ankle) is making progress towards a return, and if he were able to suit up in Week 10 against the Chiefs, it would only further dent Smith's potential value.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 9 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 9.
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...