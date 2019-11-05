Smith recorded three receptions on five targets for 18 yards in teh team's Week 9 loss to the Panthers.

Smith failed to follow up on his Week 8 breakout performance, as his longest reception went for just seven yards. Positively, he remained involved in the offensive gameplan as his five targets tied him for second on the team with Dion Lewis and Corey Davis. His 73 percent snap count also reflects that he is a key part of the Titans' offense, as Davis was the only skill position player to remain on the field more than him. However, Delanie Walker (ankle) is making progress towards a return, and if he were able to suit up in Week 10 against the Chiefs, it would only further dent Smith's potential value.