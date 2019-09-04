Smith (knee) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

It has been a long road to recovery for Smith, who suffered a season-ending MCL injury in December. He finally shed his knee brace Monday and is working at full speed now. Smith was a solid tight end before the injury, hauling in 20 of 31 targets for 258 yards and three scores, although he's the clear No. 2 behind Delanie Walker.

