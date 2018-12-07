Titans' Jonnu Smith: Done for season
Smith (knee) was diagnosed Friday with a season-ending MCL injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The report doesn't specify if a playoff run would change the outlook; it's within the realm of possibility Smith could be ready for the postseason, given the recovery timetable of 2-to-4 weeks that often accompanies MCL injuries. With Smith sidelined for at least the remainder of the regular season, Tennessee will turn to some combination of Anthony Firkser, Luke Stocker and MyCole Pruitt at tight end. Stocker led the group with 39 snaps in Sunday's 31-9 win over the Jaguars, but Firkser is far more likely to contribute in the passing game, boasting 16 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown on just 16 targets this year.
