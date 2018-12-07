Smith (knee) is out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Smith was seemingly injured on Derrick Henry's 99-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The injury immediately appeared as though it could be serious, but tests on the knee will ultimately determine the severity in the near future. Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt stand in line to see additional tight end reps with Smith out.