Smith recorded five receptions on eight targets for 61 yards in Week 3 against the Vikings.

Smith led the team with eight targets, continuing his target spike to begin the 2020 season. He delivered several big plays in the, including receptions of 21, 16 and 14 yards. Smith appears to be in the midst of a fourth-year breakout, as he's already accrued 20 targets -- nearly half of his previous season-best. The major caveat is his involvement once A.J. Brown (knee) is able to return, though Smith has shown good chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill through three games.