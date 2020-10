Smith was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Texans with an ankle injury, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Smith exited the game in the third quarter, and he did some sprints in front of trainers on the sidelines before taking a seat on the bench. He recorded one 13-yard reception before leaving the game. Anthony Firkser will operate as the top tight end if Smith is unable to return.