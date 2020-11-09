Smith recorded two receptions on two targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Bears.

Smith was out-targeted by fellow tight end Anthony Firkser, but managed to rack up more yards and find the end zone. His score came midway through the fourth quarter on a play action pass when he was left open leaking off the line from the two-yard line. Despite that production, Smith has had a hard time earning consistent targets since the return of Corey Davis, as he has seen two or fewer targets in three of four contests since Week 6. He'll draw a Week 10 matchup against the Colts.