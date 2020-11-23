Smith recorded four receptions on six targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against the Ravens.

Smith got the Titans' offense on the board, capping their 79-yard game-opening drive with a one-yard touchdown reception. He also suffered a right ankle injury late in the third quarter, but returned to the game with his foot wrapped,John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports. Despite missing some of the action, Smith has found the end zone in two of his last three games. Due to lack of volume, he'll remain a touchdown dependent option in Week 12 against the Colts.