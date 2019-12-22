Titans' Jonnu Smith: Finds end zone on big play
Smith hauled in three of his four targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 16 loss to the Saints.
Smith accounted for nearly two-thirds of his production when he recorded a 41-yard touchdown on the team's opening possession. On the scoring play, he caught a pass from Ryan Tannehill while flashing across the middle of the field about 12 yards from the line of scrimmage before turning upfield to find the end zone. Smith opened the Titans' following drive with a 15-yard reception, seemingly putting him in line for a massive performance. Though that didn't come to fruition, Smith has surpassed 60 yards in consecutive games and appears to be developing rapport with Ryan Tannehill. Smith look look to connect for another touchdown in the team's regular season finale against the Texans in Week 17.
