Smith hauled in three of four targets for 29 yards and one touchdown in the Titans' Week 14 win over the Raiders.

Smith was fairly ineffective until he managed his second touchdown of the season early in the fourth quarter. The score came on a well-covered misdirection play that required Smith to make a contested catch over the Raiders' defensive backs. Despite the positive performance, Smith has seen no more than four targets in each of his past three games, making him a touchdown-reliant producer. Smith will look to become more involved in Week 15 against the Texans.