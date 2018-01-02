Smith caught all three of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jaguars.

Smith finishes his rookie season with 18 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Expect Delanie Walker's backup to be a little more involved in year two, as Smith has an all-around skill set resembling that of his veteran superior.

