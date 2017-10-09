Titans' Jonnu Smith: Five short catches in loss
Smith secured all five of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to Miami.
Smith did most of his damage near the line of scrimmage as Tennessee's offense failed to generate a play longer than 17 yards without quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring). Backup Matt Cassel relied heavily on the tight end position, with starter Delanie Walker turning five targets into 25 yards and third-stringer Phillip Supernaw catching the team's lone touchdown. Supernaw's no threat to Smith's playing time, as the rookie has established himself as a nice secondary weapon with 75 yards and two scores over the past three weeks.
