Titans' Jonnu Smith: Gains 17 yards
Smith caught his lone target for seven yards and added a 10-yard carry during Sunday's 43-13 win over the Browns.
Smith ended Sunday with 37 offensive snaps, eight more than Delanie Walker, but those snaps weren't nearly as valuable as Walker's for fantasy purposes. Walker averaged one toucher per 5.6 snaps and scored twice, while Smith ended with a touch every 18.5 snaps and no scores. Walker has a well-established rapport with quarterback Marcus Mariota that Smith doesn't share. He's a poor option week to week.
