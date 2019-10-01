Titans' Jonnu Smith: Gains five yards in win
Smith caught a five-yard pass during Sunday's 24-17 win over Atlanta.
After being held to one target during the first two weeks of the season, Smith now has four targets in his last two games. That's good enough for an improvement for Smith, but certainly not enough to keep him your radar for fantasy purposes as the Titans, outside Delanie Walker, focus their targets toward their revamped receiving corps including A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries. A very tough Bills team awaits Sunday.
