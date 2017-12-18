Smith came down with a five-yard catch on his only target in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the 49ers.

Smith started strong with eight catches and two touchdowns in the season's first five weeks, but he's been a non-factor with just six catches for 57 yards and no scores since. He's no threat to Delanie Walker's production at tight end.

