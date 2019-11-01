Smith is poised for another start Week 9 against the Panthers, with teammate Delanie Walker (ankle) ruled out, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Smith took full advantage of Walker's injury during last week's 27-23 win over Tampa Bay, catching six of seven targets for 78 yards and a touchdown. He'll face a much tougher pass defense this time around, but his rapport with Ryan Tannehill should lead to some passes. Of course, Tannehill also seems to have taken a liking to Anthony Firkser, who caught three of five targets for 43 yards last week, logging 56 percent of snaps on offense (compared to 73 percent for Smith).

