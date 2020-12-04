Smith (knee) didn't practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
After failing to record a reception in last week's win over the Colts, Smith has now sat out each of the Titans' three Week 13 practices. The Titans will provide a designation for Smith later Friday, but the tight end is most likely going to sit out Sunday against the Browns for what would be his first absence of the season. If that's the case, Anthony Firkser would likely see the bulk of the snaps and targets at tight end.