Smith recorded five receptions on five targets for 52 yards in Week 15 against the Lions.

Smith returned from a one-game absence and tied for the team lead in receptions. He hauled in a few deep receptions, including a 19-yard catch on the team's first drive and a 16-yard reception later in the contest. Perhaps most importantly, Smith was clearly Ryan Tannehill's favorite tight-end target as Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt were both limited to one reception. Smith will look to build on the effort in Week 16 against the Packers.