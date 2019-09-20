Smith caught two of his three targets for 20 yards in Week 3 against Jacksonville.

Smith continues to work behind Delanie Walker -- who led the team in targets -- but drew his most significant work of the season on Thursday. While the Titans' heavily targeted tight ends in 2018, the additions of Adam Humphries and A.J. Brown have shifted target distribution. That said, Smith won't see enough volume to be fantasy relevant unless Walker suffers an injury.