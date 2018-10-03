Smith was targeted twice but did not record a catch during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Eagles.

Smith continues to struggle to fill in for Delanie Walker, a favorite target of Marcus Mariota. The Titans have, instead, concentrated targets toward receivers Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor and running back Dion Lewis, who collectively account for 63.7 percent of the team's targets. Smith is only in his second year and has an opportunity to shine against a bottom-10 Buffalo defense in Week 5, but don't pay him much attention until he shows some evidence of improvement and a larger role in the offense.