Smith hauled in one of his two targets for eight yards in Week 6 against Denver.

Smith hauled in his lone catch with just under 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, delivered by Ryan Tannehill. He received just one target from starter Marcus Mariota, which came deep down the field late in the second quarter. Smith had outpaced longtime starter Delanie Walker in both weeks 4 and 5, though Walker's three reception and 43 yard performance makes it clear that Smith will not have the tight end targets to himself moving forward.