Smith is nursing a "minor" ankle sprain sustained during Sunday's 42-36 win over the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Smith was forced out of action in the third quarter Sunday, before which he'd been limited to one 13-yard catch. Though Schefter notes that the starting tight end is expected to be listed as questionable for the Titans' Week 7 game against the Steelers, the team will no doubt wait until Smith has been thoroughly evaluated at practice before officially dealing him an injury tag. Anthony Firkser managed eight catches for 113 yards and a score against the Texans, so his competence could allow Tennessee to feel secure allowing Smith the luxury of time to rest should he need it.