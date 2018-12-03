Titans' Jonnu Smith: Kept quiet
Smith caught two of three targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 26-22 win against the Jets.
Smith's second-year breakout was slowed as he was overshadowed by Anthony Firkser as the team's most productive tight end against the Jets. Though Smith had posted solid fantasy lines in recent weeks, that was heavily reliant on his ability to find the end zone. However, that production was never likely to continue based on Smith's limited volume -- he's seen three or fewer targets in four of his past five games -- leaving him as only a desperation option moving forward.
