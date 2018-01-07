Titans' Jonnu Smith: Key third-down conversion in playoff win
Smith caught two of four targets for 15 yards in Saturday's 22-21, wild-card round win over Kansas City.
Two plays before Eric Decker caught the go-ahead touchdown, Smith made a pivotal, 10-yard catch on 3rd-and-2. The rookie tight end hasn't moved the needle much in fantasy circles this season, but he's quietly turning into a solid all-around player.
More News
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Participates fully in practice•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Finishes rookie year with 18 catches•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Just one catch again•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Gets five-yard catch•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Catches two balls in win•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Won't start with Walker active•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...