Smith caught two of four targets for 15 yards in Saturday's 22-21, wild-card round win over Kansas City.

Two plays before Eric Decker caught the go-ahead touchdown, Smith made a pivotal, 10-yard catch on 3rd-and-2. The rookie tight end hasn't moved the needle much in fantasy circles this season, but he's quietly turning into a solid all-around player.

