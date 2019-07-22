Titans' Jonnu Smith: Lands on PUP list
Smith (knee) has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Smith's knee injury in December initially was reported as an MCL sprain, but his absence from offseason practices suggests it may have been something more serious. He won't be eligible to practice until he's removed from the PUP list, while starting tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) appears ready for some level of participation. Smith failed to take advantage of Walker's absence last year, catching just 20 passes on 611 offensive snaps.
