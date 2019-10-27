Smith corralled six of seven targets for 78 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-23 win against Tampa Bay.

With Delanie Walker (ankle) sidelined Smith saw a massive upgrade in offensive usage, garnering more than twice as many targets as he had in any other game this season. Though his involvement was limited prior to Week 8, Smith had still been making his presence felt of late, picking up 55-plus receiving yards in two of his three outings preceding Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Upcoming next is an extremely challenging matchup, as Smith and the Titans will be opposing a Panthers defense that entered the weekend allowing the fourth-fewest receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season.