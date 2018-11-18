Smith hauled in six of eight targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts.

Though Smith could not extend his touchdown streak to three games, he set a new career-best mark in both targets and receptions. He appears to be in the midst of a breakout, though his success in the two weeks prior to this game were driven exclusively by his ability to find the end zone. It's unclear who the quarterback for the Titans will be in Week 12 against the Texans, but Smith saw four targets each from Marcus Mariota and Blaine Gabbert. While it would almost certainly be better for Smith's potential production if Mariota were able to return for next week's action, his role in the offense Sunday suggested that he could emerge in the later portion of the season.