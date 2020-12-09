Smith (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Terry McCormick of TItanInsider.com reports.
Smith was sidelined by a knee injury last week after failing to practice all week, so his limited session Wednesday was certainly a step in the right direction. If he's cleared to play, Smith would have an enticing matchup Sunday against a Jaguars defense that he burned for a pair of touchdowns back in Week 2. Otherwise, Anthony Firkser would continue to benefit from additional snaps in Smith's place.