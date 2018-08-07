Titans' Jonnu Smith: Listed as starter
Smith and Delanie Walker are both listed as starters on the Titans' unofficial preseason depth chart, Teresa Walker of The Associated Press reports.
Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur spent last season in Los Angeles, where the Rams led the NFL in usage of three-receiver formations. However, it won't come as any surprise if the Titans use two tight ends for their base offense, considering they don't have much proven talent at wide receiver but do have a promising No. 2 tight end in Smith. A third-round pick last year, Smith caught 18 of 30 targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns while playing 556 offensive snaps in 16 regular-season games. Despite suffering a torn MCL during the playoffs, he didn't seem to have any limitations during the offseason program. While his progress is worth keeping an eye on, Smith is unlikely to establish fantasy value unless Walker misses time with an injury.
