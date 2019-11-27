Play

Smith's teammate Delanie Walker (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve.

Smith can play the rest of the season without looking over his shoulder, knowing he's locked in as the No. 1 tight end in Tennessee. His pass-catching production has been much less consistent than his playing time, with Smith averaging 3.3 catches for 31.5 yards on 4.5 targets in the four games Walker has missed, playing 73, 72, 78 and 94 percent of offensive snaps in those contests. The snap share bump from Week 12 could prove useful if it holds, though Smith didn't draw a single target despite rarely leaving the field in a 42-20 win over the Jaguars. He should at least have some some level of pass-game involvement Week 13 at Indianapolis.

